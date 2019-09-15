United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 18,340 Shares of Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Canon Inc (NYSE:CAJ) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 406,535 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,340 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Canon were worth $11,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,026 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 72,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Canon by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Canon by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 68,972 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the period. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canon by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,560 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAJ stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.23. 153,025 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,248. Canon Inc has a 12-month low of $25.49 and a 12-month high of $32.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $28.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19.

Canon (NYSE:CAJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.10). Canon had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.44 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Canon Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.599 per share. This is a boost from Canon’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 26th. Canon’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Canon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Canon Company Profile

Canon Inc manufactures and sells office multifunction devices (MFDs), plain paper copying machines, laser and inkjet printers, cameras, diagnostic equipment, and lithography equipment. The company operates through four segments: Office Business Unit, Imaging System Business Unit, Medical System Business Unit, and Industry and Others Business Unit.

