United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Acquires 50,424 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 505,157 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,424 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TCG Advisors LP grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 129.7% in the 2nd quarter. TCG Advisors LP now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 50,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454 shares during the last quarter. SFE Investment Counsel grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. SFE Investment Counsel now owns 15,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 70,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSJP stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 5,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,573. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $21.90 and a 12-month high of $24.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

Featured Story: How the Consumer Price Index (CPI) is calculated?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJP).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.