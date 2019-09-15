United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Buys 17,674 Shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,674 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $8,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advantage Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies during the first quarter worth about $27,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TRV traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $146.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,462,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,131,130. The company has a market cap of $38.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.19. Travelers Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $111.08 and a 52-week high of $155.09.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The insurance provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.32 by ($0.30). Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business had revenue of $6.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.81 EPS. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.69%.

In other news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $753,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 244,745 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 21,972 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.59, for a total transaction of $3,220,875.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 94,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,865,654.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,566 shares of company stock valued at $8,347,056 over the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $147.11 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Buckingham Research downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.78.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

