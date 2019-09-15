United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Has $9.08 Million Position in BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of BB&T Co. (NYSE:BBT) by 137.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,838 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 107,097 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in BB&T were worth $9,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in BB&T by 34.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 49,790 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after purchasing an additional 12,729 shares during the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in BB&T by 4.4% during the first quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,093 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BB&T by 3.4% during the second quarter. Banyan Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,361 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,005 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC grew its position in BB&T by 3.1% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 31,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BB&T by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 78,824 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,670,000 after purchasing an additional 16,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

BBT stock traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $53.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,239,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,249,487. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.92. BB&T Co. has a 12-month low of $40.68 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The firm has a market cap of $40.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88.

BB&T (NYSE:BBT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.04. BB&T had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 23.58%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BB&T Co. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. BB&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BBT shares. Morgan Stanley set a $51.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 price objective on BB&T and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on BB&T from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on BB&T from $51.50 to $50.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. BB&T currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.95.

In other BB&T news, Director Nido R. Qubein sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Sunday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider David Hudson Weaver sold 21,705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.44, for a total value of $1,116,505.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BB&T Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through four segments: Community Banking Retail and Consumer Finance, Community Banking Commercial, Insurance Holdings, and Financial Services and Commercial Finance.

