United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Sells 5,226 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIB) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 216,142 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,226 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC owned about 0.15% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $7,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 13.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 133,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $154,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 18,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 101,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,795 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPIB stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.90. The stock had a trading volume of 641,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,289. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.50. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $32.70 and a 12 month high of $35.48.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.1%.

