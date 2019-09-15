United Capital Financial Advisers LLC Trims Position in IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO)

United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lessened its stake in shares of IHS Markit Ltd (NASDAQ:INFO) by 1.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 167,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,947 shares during the quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC’s holdings in IHS Markit were worth $10,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 381.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,717,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $234,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,945,175 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 24.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 8,222,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $447,130,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591,992 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of IHS Markit during the first quarter worth about $52,411,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 2.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,774,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,292,870,000 after purchasing an additional 530,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IHS Markit by 5.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,972,321 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,535,000 after purchasing an additional 405,983 shares in the last quarter. 96.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on INFO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on IHS Markit in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on IHS Markit from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised IHS Markit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.36.

In related news, CFO Todd S. Hyatt sold 25,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.56, for a total value of $1,619,699.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 217,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,830,656. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.04, for a total value of $3,152,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,141 shares in the company, valued at $5,430,328.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 300,483 shares of company stock valued at $19,436,699. 1.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IHS Markit stock traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $67.86. 1,821,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,791,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.95 and a 200-day moving average of $59.60. IHS Markit Ltd has a 12 month low of $44.52 and a 12 month high of $68.88.

IHS Markit (NASDAQ:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The business services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IHS Markit Ltd will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IHS Markit Ltd. provides critical information, analytics, and solutions for various industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company's information, analytics, and solutions enhance operational efficiency and offer deep insights for customers in business, finance, and government.

