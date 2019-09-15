United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) PT Set at $118.00 by Cowen

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) has been assigned a $118.00 price target by equities researchers at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cowen’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on UTHR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $103.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. UBS Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $98.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.73.

UTHR stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.69. The company had a trading volume of 502,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 379,197. United Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $129.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day moving average of $92.84. The company has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 4.41.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The biotechnology company reported $4.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $2.26. United Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $373.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.78 million. Research analysts expect that United Therapeutics will post -1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Raymond Dwek sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.11, for a total transaction of $285,412.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,750 shares in the company, valued at $285,412.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.05, for a total transaction of $395,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $395,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 5,029 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $590,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 72.7% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 475 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics in the second quarter worth approximately $390,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 2.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,042,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 7.9% in the second quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 20,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.16% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

