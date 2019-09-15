US Bancorp DE Acquires 1,921 Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW)

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 109,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,921 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.11% of Palo Alto Networks worth $22,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 3,103 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 810,984 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after purchasing an additional 32,284 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 103,149 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $19,425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,496 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,582 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 16.9% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,710 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $657,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. 79.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

In other news, CFO Kathleen Bonanno sold 1,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.00, for a total transaction of $360,416.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,400,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $2,458,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 924,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $189,484,702.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,220 shares of company stock valued at $28,355,036. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded down $0.89 on Friday, reaching $208.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,180,497 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,008,422. The company has a fifty day moving average of $211.77 and a 200-day moving average of $222.93. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.71, a PEG ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a one year low of $160.08 and a one year high of $260.63.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The network technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $805.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $803.56 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 2.82% and a positive return on equity of 4.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

PANW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $303.00 to $242.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $250.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down previously from $280.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.23.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides security platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and Virtual System Upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization, Large-Caps, Mid-Caps, Small-Caps



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.