US Bancorp DE Boosts Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 204.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,950 shares of the game software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,309 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned about 0.09% of Electronic Arts worth $25,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,439,841 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $1,670,780,000 after acquiring an additional 1,598,653 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 1,091.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,263,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $128,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,504 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 3,421,561 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $346,467,000 after acquiring an additional 894,736 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 72.9% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,748,806 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $177,732,000 after acquiring an additional 737,527 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,469,320 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $149,328,000 after acquiring an additional 614,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on EA shares. Atlantic Securities raised Electronic Arts from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $121.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group set a $100.00 price target on Electronic Arts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price target (up previously from $116.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Electronic Arts from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.64.

EA stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 586,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,030,036. The company has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.97. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.91 and a 12 month high of $121.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.02 and its 200-day moving average is $95.10.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $743.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $724.55 million. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 42.75% and a return on equity of 19.63%. Analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Jacob J. Schatz sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.74, for a total transaction of $302,220.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 17,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,787,832.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Chris Bruzzo sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.38, for a total value of $912,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,771 shares in the company, valued at $4,640,263.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,074 shares of company stock worth $9,331,897 over the last ninety days. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, Mass Effect, Need for Speed, The Sims, and Plants v.

Featured Story: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.