US Bancorp DE Buys 140,641 Shares of Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE)

US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,437,628 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140,641 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Parsley Energy were worth $27,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PE. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,736,590 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,703,000 after buying an additional 443,379 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 31,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $607,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,311 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Parsley Energy by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 22,007 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

PE traded up $0.19 during trading on Friday, hitting $18.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,734,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,766,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.12, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.18. Parsley Energy Inc has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $31.05.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $198.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.53 million. Parsley Energy had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 5.72%. Parsley Energy’s revenue was down 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Parsley Energy Inc will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on PE shares. Robert W. Baird set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. SunTrust Banks set a $23.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $21.00 price target on shares of Parsley Energy and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

