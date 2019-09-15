US Bancorp DE Buys 7,702 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 239,296 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,702 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $19,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Global Endowment Management LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2,925.1% in the second quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 2,172,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100,238 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 15,472,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,047,000 after buying an additional 1,380,308 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,495,000. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 24,116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,762,000 after buying an additional 1,217,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,106,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,752,000 after buying an additional 922,533 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded down $0.48 on Friday, reaching $83.30. 3,025,770 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,732,636. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $77.46 and a 52 week high of $85.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.12.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.188 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.