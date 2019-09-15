US Bancorp DE Buys 9,795 Shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK)

US Bancorp DE grew its stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBMK) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 932,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,795 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 8.00% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF worth $24,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IBMK. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,885,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 11.4% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 209,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 21,491 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $538,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF by 4.7% during the second quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 8,565 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000.

iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.11. 34,629 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,392. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.04. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $25.21 and a one year high of $26.36.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th were given a $0.0305 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

