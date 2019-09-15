US Bancorp DE Decreases Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

US Bancorp DE reduced its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 1.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 748,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,278 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $20,875,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 53.9% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 47.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 78.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $28.38. 4,048,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,133,701. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $22.12 and a 52 week high of $30.20. The company has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.28.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 24.39%. The company had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fifth Third Bancorp announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, June 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Evan Bayh bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.93 per share, with a total value of $103,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,258,045.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Lars C. Anderson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $743,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 241,579 shares in the company, valued at $7,186,975.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

FITB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Wedbush boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Nomura set a $29.00 target price on Fifth Third Bancorp and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.50 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

