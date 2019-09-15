US Bancorp DE Has $30.73 Million Holdings in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR)

US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 826,051 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 134,049 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.49% of Pentair worth $30,729,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Personal Wealth Partners bought a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Pentair by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pentair in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Pentair alerts:

Several brokerages have commented on PNR. ValuEngine raised Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pentair from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Pentair has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.17.

NYSE PNR traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,080,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.18. Pentair PLC has a 52 week low of $34.50 and a 52 week high of $45.99.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $799.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.62 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 12.54%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.