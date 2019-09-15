US Bancorp DE Has $33.88 Million Stock Position in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH)

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Switch Inc (NYSE:SWCH) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,588,403 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 1.05% of Switch worth $33,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Switch by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 492,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,445,000 after buying an additional 72,231 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC now owns 66,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $871,000 after acquiring an additional 29,206 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 43,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18,898 shares during the period. Elkfork Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Switch by 78.2% in the 2nd quarter. Elkfork Partners LLC now owns 54,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 24,052 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Switch by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 296,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,884,000 after acquiring an additional 41,269 shares during the period. 21.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SWCH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Switch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Switch has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.11.

In related news, major shareholder William Gonsalves Balelo sold 583,343 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total transaction of $9,508,490.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 28.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Switch stock traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.83. 479,402 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,129,372. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 175.89, a PEG ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 0.53. Switch Inc has a 52 week low of $6.39 and a 52 week high of $16.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.45.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). Switch had a return on equity of 2.60% and a net margin of 1.05%. The company had revenue of $111.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. Switch’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Switch Inc will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a dividend of $0.029 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio is 133.33%.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services primarily to technology and digital media companies in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada and Michigan. The company also serves cloud and managed service providers, financial institutions, IT and software providers, government agencies, network and telecommunications providers, and others that conduct critical business on the Internet.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.