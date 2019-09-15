Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Purchased by Plancorp LLC

Plancorp LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 106,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 1.8% of Plancorp LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Plancorp LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 38.2% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 188,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after buying an additional 52,000 shares in the last quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 8.0% in the second quarter. InterOcean Capital LLC now owns 20,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 73,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.3% in the second quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 132,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after acquiring an additional 12,398 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.77. The stock had a trading volume of 7,986,327 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,715. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.98. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.74 and a 12 month high of $43.99.

