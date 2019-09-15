Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Purchased by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 174,294 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,028 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $28,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 712 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 17.2% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $218,000. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.9% during the first quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 15,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 52.8% during the first quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,563,000 after buying an additional 10,086 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VUG traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $168.62. 1,047,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,561. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.64 and its 200-day moving average is $161.33. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $124.85 and a 1 year high of $170.42.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

