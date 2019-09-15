Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Sold by SVA Wealth Management LLC

SVA Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,495 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of SVA Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. SVA Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $9,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Windsor Group LTD grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 6,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Planning Solutions Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Planning Solutions Group LLC now owns 6,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 2,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, KC Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $114.13. The company had a trading volume of 342,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,122. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.59. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.59 and a 1 year high of $116.27.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

