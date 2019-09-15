Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) Given a $80.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) received a $80.00 price target from investment analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Friday, TipRanks reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.19% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Varonis Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Varonis Systems from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Varonis Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.54.

Shares of Varonis Systems stock traded up $0.50 on Friday, hitting $61.45. 393,866 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 253,986. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of -62.70 and a beta of 0.91. Varonis Systems has a 1 year low of $48.67 and a 1 year high of $80.00.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $59.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.37 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 40.22% and a negative net margin of 17.73%. Equities research analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP James O’boyle sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total transaction of $1,159,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 101,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,836,596.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ohad Korkus sold 6,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $548,880.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,013 shares in the company, valued at $2,321,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Varonis Systems by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in Varonis Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

About Varonis Systems

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, and secure enterprise data. Its software allows enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential customer, and patient and employee data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

