Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $15.33.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Northland Securities set a $19.00 price target on Veeco Instruments and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub raised Veeco Instruments from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 11,374 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,886 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,998 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 32,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

Veeco Instruments stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.30. The stock had a trading volume of 208,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,983. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $547.99 million, a PE ratio of -282.50 and a beta of 1.31. Veeco Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $6.27 and a fifty-two week high of $15.00.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $97.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.43 million. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 44.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.61%. The company’s revenue was down 38.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. It offers metal organic chemical vapor deposition systems; packaging lithography equipment; precision surface processing systems; laser annealing systems; ion beam deposition and etch systems; molecular beam epitaxy systems; 3D wafer inspection systems; and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems.

