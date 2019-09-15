VeriCoin (VRC) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $8,530.00

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $1.65 million and approximately $8,530.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded down 4.7% against the dollar. One VeriCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0515 or 0.00000496 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Livecoin, Bleutrade and Cryptopia.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00034281 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002104 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.58 or 0.00130930 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 23% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,347.76 or 0.99800311 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003560 BTC.

TokenPay (TPAY) traded down 16.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000634 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000383 BTC.

VeriCoin Profile

VeriCoin (CRYPTO:VRC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,037,248 coins. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for VeriCoin is www.vericoin.info.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, CoinEgg, Bittrex, Upbit and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

