Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Veritiv Corporation engages in offering North American business-to-business distribution solutions. It provides packaging, print and print management, publishing, supply chain, facility and logistics solutions that span the entire lifecycle of core business operations. The company’s customers vary across a number of industries, including manufacturing, healthcare, retail and more. Veritiv Corporation is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Veritiv from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Veritiv presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Shares of VRTV stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.23. 114,405 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,620. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $297.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 1.42. Veritiv has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $49.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Veritiv had a negative return on equity of 0.45% and a negative net margin of 0.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.67) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Veritiv will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Veritiv news, VP John G. Biscanti sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.09, for a total transaction of $47,725.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $117,842.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 80.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,069 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 88.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,679 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Commonwealth Bank of Australia boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 39.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 8,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veritiv by 41.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 13,811 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 4,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.85% of the company’s stock.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business distributor of packaging, facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing. The Packaging segment offers standard, custom, and comprehensive packaging solutions.

