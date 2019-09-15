VeriumReserve Trading Down 17.3% Over Last 7 Days (VRM)

VeriumReserve (CURRENCY:VRM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 15th. One VeriumReserve coin can currently be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00001050 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, CryptoBridge, Livecoin and Cryptopia. In the last week, VeriumReserve has traded 17.3% lower against the dollar. VeriumReserve has a market capitalization of $254,500.00 and approximately $348.00 worth of VeriumReserve was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve (CRYPTO:VRM) is a PoWT coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 16th, 2016. VeriumReserve’s total supply is 2,348,975 coins. The official website for VeriumReserve is www.vericoin.info/veriumlaunch.html. VeriumReserve’s official Twitter account is @VeriumReserve and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling VeriumReserve

VeriumReserve can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriumReserve directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VeriumReserve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VeriumReserve using one of the exchanges listed above.

