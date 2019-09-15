Version Price Tops $0.0003 (V)

Version (CURRENCY:V) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Version coin can now be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Version has a market cap of $183,206.00 and $1.00 worth of Version was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Version has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PetroDollar (XPD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000196 BTC.

UniCoin (UNIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002715 BTC.

SproutsExtreme (SPEX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Prototanium (PR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00009595 BTC.

AgrolifeCoin (AGLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Jin Coin (JIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Altcoin (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000565 BTC.

Magnetcoin (MAGN) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000465 BTC.

Version Coin Profile

V is a coin. Version’s total supply is 588,610,386 coins. The official website for Version is version2.org. Version’s official Twitter account is @VersionCrypto.

Buying and Selling Version

Version can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Version directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Version should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Version using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

