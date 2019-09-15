VHCP Management III LLC Has $10.26 Million Stock Position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

VHCP Management III LLC trimmed its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,708,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 352,884 shares during the quarter. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 4.8% of VHCP Management III LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. VHCP Management III LLC owned 2.45% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $10,264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 921.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 9,219 shares during the period. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $132,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 61,281.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 22,711 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 22,674 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.74% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. 771,748 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,314,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.30. The company has a market capitalization of $347.88 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 2.04. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.49 and a 12-month high of $9.95.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.03). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 371.33% and a negative net margin of 1,091.44%. The company had revenue of $1.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 million. Equities research analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCRX. JMP Securities cut their price target on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.08.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers oral and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor, for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, ALPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and Mundesine, an oral purine nucleoside phosphorylase inhibitor for peripheral T-cell lymphoma.

