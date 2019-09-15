Viacoin (VIA) Market Cap Tops $5.49 Million

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 15th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $5.49 million and approximately $1.72 million worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Viacoin has traded up 8.7% against the dollar. One Viacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00002291 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OOOBTC, Binance, Upbit and Bittrex.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $70.34 or 0.00680116 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010333 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000024 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00017962 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000042 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0331 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Matrix AI Network (MAN) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000712 BTC.

Viacoin Coin Profile

Viacoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,154,276 coins. The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org.

Viacoin Coin Trading

Viacoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Bittrex, Upbit, Coinroom, OOOBTC, YoBit, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Viacoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Viacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

