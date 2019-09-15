Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.15-0.17 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.15. The company issued revenue guidance of $282-294 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.68 million.Viavi Solutions also updated its Q1 2020 guidance to $0.15-0.17 EPS.

Viavi Solutions stock opened at $14.82 on Friday. Viavi Solutions has a 12-month low of $9.17 and a 12-month high of $15.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.87.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $289.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.18 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Viavi Solutions will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viavi Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Viavi Solutions has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.63.

In related news, CFO Amar Maletira sold 14,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $204,698.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 254,526 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,913.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ralph Rondinone sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.19, for a total transaction of $45,408.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 27,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,777.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,067 shares of company stock worth $403,984 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, civil government, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance Products segments.

