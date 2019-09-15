VINchain (VIN) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.49 Million

VINchain (CURRENCY:VIN) traded down 6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 15th. VINchain has a total market capitalization of $2.49 million and approximately $253,797.00 worth of VINchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VINchain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, VINchain has traded 1.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002532 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009659 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.86 or 0.00200874 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.93 or 0.01174067 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000566 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0157 or 0.00000152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.19 or 0.00088473 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00015720 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00019941 BTC.

VINchain Profile

VINchain’s genesis date was November 2nd, 2017. VINchain’s total supply is 840,108,901 coins and its circulating supply is 590,108,901 coins. VINchain’s official Twitter account is @VINChain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for VINchain is vinchain.io/blog. VINchain’s official website is vinchain.io.

Buying and Selling VINchain

VINchain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VINchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VINchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VINchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

