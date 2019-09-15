Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Buys 5,087 Shares of Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its stake in Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) by 17.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,087 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Viking Therapeutics were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VKTX. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $126,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 6.9% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 77,757 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $773,000 after acquiring an additional 5,017 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 99.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 329,726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after acquiring an additional 164,457 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC grew its position in Viking Therapeutics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Falcon Point Capital LLC now owns 118,549 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Viking Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $8,051,000. Institutional investors own 62.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Viking Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of Viking Therapeutics stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,041,812. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.13. Viking Therapeutics Inc has a fifty-two week low of $6.53 and a fifty-two week high of $24.00.

Viking Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VKTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Equities analysts anticipate that Viking Therapeutics Inc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Viking Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Viking Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.53.

About Viking Therapeutics

Viking Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead drug candidate is VK2809, an orally available tissue and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid hormone receptor beta, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat patients with non-alcoholic fatty liver disease and elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol.

Read More: Using the New Google Finance Tool



Receive News & Ratings for Viking Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viking Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.