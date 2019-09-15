Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Decreases Position in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC cut its stake in Uniqure NV (NASDAQ:QURE) by 61.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,670 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 5,873 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Uniqure were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of QURE. Botty Investors LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $83,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Uniqure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $223,000. 74.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on QURE. Janney Montgomery Scott reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniqure from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uniqure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.25.

Shares of NASDAQ QURE traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.48. 387,136 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 648,298. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 8.07 and a current ratio of 8.07. Uniqure NV has a twelve month low of $21.98 and a twelve month high of $82.49.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $2.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 million. Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 61.67% and a negative net margin of 1,232.30%. On average, research analysts expect that Uniqure NV will post -3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $571,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 404,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,925,746.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Philip Astley-Sparke sold 6,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $388,375.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,848.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,460 shares of company stock valued at $2,031,415 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

