Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RYTM) by 26.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,470 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,292,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,431,000 after acquiring an additional 10,556 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 17.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 128,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,824,000 after buying an additional 18,917 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,751,000 after buying an additional 3,057 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 23.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 86,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 16,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 172.5% in the second quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 63,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 40,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.58% of the company’s stock.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.85. 3,084 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,121. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $32.62.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported ($1.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.36). Equities analysts predict that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -4.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.80.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic disorders that result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The company's lead product candidate is setmelanotide, a melanocortin-4 receptor agonist peptide, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC) and leptin receptor deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome; and is in Phase II clinical trials for treating POMC heterozygous deficiency obesity and POMC epigenetic disorders.

