Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $216,000 in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in AnaptysBio Inc (NASDAQ:ANAB) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $115,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio in the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. HC Wainwright set a $126.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $125.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.89.

NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $1.28 on Friday, reaching $44.12. 242,349 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,187. AnaptysBio Inc has a 12 month low of $38.53 and a 12 month high of $110.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.30.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.00 million for the quarter. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio Inc will post -4.13 EPS for the current year.

AnaptysBio Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor program for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

