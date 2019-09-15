Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Invests $252,000 in Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 179,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Geron by 667.9% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 433,705 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 377,226 shares during the last quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Geron in the first quarter valued at approximately $332,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Geron during the second quarter worth $168,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Geron during the first quarter worth $150,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Geron by 11.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 805,331 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 79,827 shares in the last quarter. 31.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Geron alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GERN traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.59. 2,347,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,161,810. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $297.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.94 and a beta of 2.57. Geron Co. has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $6.66.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. Geron had a negative net margin of 5,328.80% and a negative return on equity of 22.33%. The business had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Geron Co. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GERN shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Geron from $3.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Geron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Geron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.55.

About Geron

Geron Corporation, a clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for hematologic myeloid malignancies. The company supports the clinical stage development of imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor for the treatment of hematologic myeloid malignancies.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GERN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN).

Receive News & Ratings for Geron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.