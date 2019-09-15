Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Makes New Investment in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 251 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADP. Comerica Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 411.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Securities Inc. now owns 42,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,611,000 after purchasing an additional 34,216 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,258,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $819,520,000 after purchasing an additional 496,843 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 259.4% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth about $166,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,451,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $231,805,000 after purchasing an additional 127,382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Dermot J. O’brien sold 1,771 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.04, for a total transaction of $286,972.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,413,747.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Brock Albinson sold 6,683 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.87, for a total transaction of $1,121,875.21. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,057,916.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 57,846 shares of company stock worth $9,395,534. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADP traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,375,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,298. Automatic Data Processing has a 52 week low of $121.40 and a 52 week high of $174.50. The company has a market capitalization of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $162.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 47.48%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.98%.

ADP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Bank of America cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing to $176.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.10.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

Featured Article: Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.