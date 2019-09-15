Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Purchases Shares of 302 Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 302 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,444,396 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,245,566,000 after acquiring an additional 478,988 shares during the period. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.9% during the first quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 205,095 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $32,594,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 7.6% during the first quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,838 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 20,174 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HON traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $167.71. The company had a trading volume of 2,588,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,942,618. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.35 and a 200 day moving average of $166.63. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $123.48 and a 1-year high of $178.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.10.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The conglomerate reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.02. Honeywell International had a net margin of 18.17% and a return on equity of 32.02%. The company had revenue of $9.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.12 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HON. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $183.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.58.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico Pardo sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.92, for a total transaction of $1,161,440.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,103 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,529.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 75,521 shares in the company, valued at $12,467,006.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,133 shares of company stock worth $4,141,655 in the last ninety days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

