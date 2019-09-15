Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Holdings in Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Acceleron Pharma were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,363,953 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,939,000 after purchasing an additional 435,414 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 6,720.3% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 383,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,844,000 after acquiring an additional 377,548 shares during the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Acceleron Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,902,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 920,715 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,878,000 after purchasing an additional 209,900 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 20,146.2% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 208,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,702,000 after purchasing an additional 207,304 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

In other Acceleron Pharma news, SVP Ravindra Kumar sold 3,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.24, for a total value of $153,318.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 86,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,246.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jean George sold 25,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.16, for a total transaction of $1,005,942.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 88,416 shares of company stock worth $3,636,515. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub lowered Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Acceleron Pharma in a report on Saturday, July 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.10.

Acceleron Pharma stock traded down $2.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.90. The company had a trading volume of 361,874 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,272. The company has a current ratio of 17.11, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1-year low of $37.01 and a 1-year high of $59.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.90.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.10). Acceleron Pharma had a negative net margin of 318.84% and a negative return on equity of 29.51%. The business had revenue of $27.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 649.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

