Virtus ETF Advisers LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK)

Virtus ETF Advisers LLC increased its position in Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK) by 42.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC’s holdings in Allakos were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALLK. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Allakos during the 2nd quarter valued at $63,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Allakos by 4,853.8% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,155 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Allakos in the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in Allakos by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Allakos alerts:

ALLK has been the subject of several recent research reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Allakos in a report on Friday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Allakos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

ALLK stock traded up $1.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.42. 152,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 384,027. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.83 and a beta of -1.21. Allakos Inc has a 52-week low of $29.34 and a 52-week high of $92.84. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.51.

Allakos (NASDAQ:ALLK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Allakos Inc will post -1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allakos Company Profile

Allakos Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic antibodies targeting allergic, inflammatory, and proliferative diseases. The company is developing AK002 for the treatment of eosinophilic gastritis and eosinophilic gastroenteritis, urticaria, indolent systemic mastocytosis, and severe allergic conjunctivitis.

Recommended Story: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allakos Inc (NASDAQ:ALLK).

Receive News & Ratings for Allakos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allakos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.