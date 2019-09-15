Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vislink Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:VISL) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 543,198 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the previous session’s volume of 757,590 shares.The stock last traded at $0.82 and had previously closed at $0.81.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($1.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.35 million during the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative net margin of 34.09% and a negative return on equity of 95.54%.

Vislink Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:VISL)

Vislink Technologies, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and deployment of end-to-end live video communications solutions worldwide. The company designs, develops, and distributes TV news and broadcast microwave video systems under the IMT brand for broadcast, sports/entertainment/education, public safety, and defense markets, as well as provides engineering, integration, installation and commissioning services.

