Vodafone Group (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co. to “Overweight”

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Vodafone Group (OTCMKTS:TIAOF) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:TIAOF opened at $0.59 on Wednesday. Vodafone Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $0.67.

Get Vodafone Group alerts:

About Vodafone Group

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Europe, South America, and the Mediterranean Basin. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for small and medium-size enterprises, small offices/home offices, the public sector, large accounts, and enterprises in the fixed and mobile telecommunications markets.

Featured Story: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Vodafone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vodafone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.