Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.86.

VNO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Argus lowered Vornado Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Vornado Realty Trust from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $72.00 price target on Vornado Realty Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th.

Get Vornado Realty Trust alerts:

VNO traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $63.47. 1,269,232 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,256,621. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.63. Vornado Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $58.60 and a 1-year high of $75.34. The company has a current ratio of 4.87, a quick ratio of 4.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $463.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.72 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 139.71%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 2nd. Vornado Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.21%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNO. 6 Meridian grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 7,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,546 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 13,419 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $860,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 80,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,189,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 26,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,777,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market  New York City  along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2017.

Read More: What is a Lock-Up Period?

Receive News & Ratings for Vornado Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vornado Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.