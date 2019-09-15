Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Given a $53.00 Price Target by Compass Point Analysts

Compass Point set a $53.00 price objective on Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) in a research report released on Thursday, TipRanks reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WASH. BidaskClub downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Boenning Scattergood began coverage on Washington Trust Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Washington Trust Bancorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $54.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:WASH traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.72. 54,085 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,529. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $867.89 million, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.67. Washington Trust Bancorp has a one year low of $45.21 and a one year high of $58.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.97.

Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $50.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.90 million. Washington Trust Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.12% and a net margin of 27.03%. Analysts anticipate that Washington Trust Bancorp will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WASH. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 731,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,752,000 after purchasing an additional 6,739 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 206.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Washington Trust Bancorp during the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 134.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after purchasing an additional 38,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Washington Trust Bancorp by 3.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Washington Trust Bancorp

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, which include commercial real estate loans consisting of commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

