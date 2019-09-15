Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) Stock Holdings Lifted by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 7.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,405 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Watsco were worth $3,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WSO. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,950 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,940 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $971,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,532 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Watsco by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 273 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Watsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $167.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, August 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.80.

Shares of WSO traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $169.88. 162,354 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,865. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $160.88 and its 200-day moving average is $155.83. Watsco Inc has a 52 week low of $131.88 and a 52 week high of $184.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.92.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The construction company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Watsco had a return on equity of 14.63% and a net margin of 5.17%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Watsco Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

