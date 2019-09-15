WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,253 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,431,997 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,341,383,000 after purchasing an additional 416,095 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 8,612 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,966 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $16,474,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 74.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $276.32. The stock had a trading volume of 4,027,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,307,342. The business’s 50 day moving average is $276.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.14. The company has a market cap of $280.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $171.89 and a 1 year high of $293.69.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. Mastercard had a net margin of 42.71% and a return on equity of 135.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 7.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Mastercard news, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 51,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.80, for a total transaction of $13,470,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,844,376. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Miebach sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $789,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 200,307 shares of company stock valued at $54,217,743. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Mastercard to $320.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a $292.00 target price on shares of Mastercard and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $261.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $310.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.95.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

See Also: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.