WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,444 Shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:KXI) by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,946 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,444 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF worth $641,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ibex Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the first quarter worth $39,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter worth $60,000.

NYSEARCA KXI traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $54.51. 9,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,478. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.91 and its 200 day moving average is $52.48. iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF has a 52 week low of $44.30 and a 52 week high of $55.43.

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF Profile

iShares Global Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund), formerly The iShares S&P Global Consumer Staples Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Consumer Staples Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

