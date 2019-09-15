WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 3.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 360.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,273,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $647,825,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475,186 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $261,372,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,790,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $832,486,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044,177 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 945.9% in the first quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 1,147,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $88,547,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,987 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 823.9% in the first quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 571,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,106,000 after acquiring an additional 509,819 shares during the period.

IJR stock traded up $0.13 on Friday, reaching $80.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,888,032 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,440,092. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.47. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $65.04 and a 12-month high of $89.58.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

