WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 188 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,309 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 188 shares during the quarter. Netflix accounts for 1.5% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 2.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,167,019 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $9,330,112,000 after purchasing an additional 605,419 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,743,499 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,844,343,000 after acquiring an additional 163,289 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,011,246 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,840,730,000 after acquiring an additional 62,742 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 6.6% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,471,536 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,275,354,000 after acquiring an additional 213,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 1.0% during the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 2,553,258 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $937,863,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $5.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $294.15. The company had a trading volume of 6,456,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,782,353. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $231.23 and a 12-month high of $386.80. The stock has a market cap of $126.47 billion, a PE ratio of 109.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $304.14 and its 200 day moving average is $345.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The Internet television network reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Bradford L. Smith acquired 6,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $308.49 per share, with a total value of $2,004,876.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,483.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 52,269 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.10, for a total value of $15,685,926.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,269 shares in the company, valued at $15,685,926.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 160,717 shares of company stock worth $52,621,735. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NFLX. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, July 19th. Loop Capital upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $395.00 to $425.00 in a report on Monday, June 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Netflix from $470.00 to $450.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 target price on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Netflix from $420.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.38.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

