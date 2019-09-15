WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 203 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOO) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,784 shares of the company’s stock after selling 203 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF worth $983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $74,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF by 39.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 12,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $174,000.

Shares of IVOO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.88. 22,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,781. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 ETF has a one year low of $105.30 and a one year high of $138.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $128.36 and a 200-day moving average of $129.16.

