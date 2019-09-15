WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 404 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 404 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF accounts for approximately 2.9% of WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $3,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.6% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 633 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 14,738 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 9,612 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 4,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period.

IWM traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $157.26. 28,555,385 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,805,568. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $125.81 and a twelve month high of $171.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $150.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.43.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

