WealthBridge Capital Management LLC Sells 975 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

WealthBridge Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 975 shares during the period. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 18.2% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,476 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 271.2% during the second quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 19,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,966 shares during the period. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth about $31,000. 65.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Citigroup set a $62.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $57.70 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.96.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $59.96. 8,789,968 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,478,562. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.28 and a 1 year high of $61.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.45.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.91% and a net margin of 12.08%. The company had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.17%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total value of $78,444.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,475,788.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.75, for a total value of $981,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 853 shares in the company, valued at $49,260.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,047 shares of company stock worth $1,212,038 over the last ninety days. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

