Wedbush Analysts Give Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) a $65.00 Price Target

Wedbush set a $65.00 target price on Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) in a research note released on Thursday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line’s Q3 2019 earnings at $2.13 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $4.77 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $6.46 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and set a $66.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a research report on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Buckingham Research raised Norwegian Cruise Line from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $65.20.

NASDAQ NCLH traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, reaching $54.68. 1,336,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,628. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.53. Norwegian Cruise Line has a fifty-two week low of $39.36 and a fifty-two week high of $59.71.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NASDAQ:NCLH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Norwegian Cruise Line’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS.

In other news, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 22,743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.23, for a total transaction of $1,210,609.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 434,837 shares in the company, valued at $23,146,373.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rio Frank J. Del sold 3,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total value of $165,335.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 450,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,214,052.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 63,119 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,441. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,958,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,188,000 after buying an additional 416,956 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 17,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $971,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares during the period. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NCLH) is a global cruise company. The Company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. The Company had 25 ships with approximately 50,400 Berths, as of May 1, 2017. The Company’s brands offer itineraries to various destinations around the world, including Europe, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Africa, Canada, Bermuda, Caribbean, Alaska and Hawaii.

